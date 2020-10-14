'That situation was life or death': Several people rescue driver from burning car

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m. a car crashed into a tree near Windsor Lake Blvd. and caught on fire with the driver stuck inside.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was saved Sunday afternoon after multiple good Samaritans rescued her from a burning car.

"There was a car on fire and the blaze was from the hood," Richland County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Verlon Rhodes said. "I thought immediately if someone is in there we need to get that person out of there."

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m. a car crashed into a tree near Windsor Lake Blvd. and caught on fire. What you couldn't see right away was the driver who was stuck inside.

"The first thing I thought was if we don't do something she's going to burn there," Rhodes said.

Several people jumped into action to help the driver, including Rhodes who was off duty at the time.

"I threw the rock through the window and still couldn't get the door open or anything," Rhodes said. "Meanwhile, there's another gentleman there and he made his way over and he managed to open the door on the passengers side. We managed to pull her out and, as we pulled her out, the car was still engulfed in flames."

Rhodes can be seen in a photo helping the driver walk away from the flame-engulfed car. He said it was a sigh of relief knowing she was safe.

And the award goes to.....🥁 Lt. Verlon Rhodes, who this weekend while off duty and was in the right place at the right time when he rescued a young girl from a burning vehicle. Awesome job Lt. Rhodes 🏆 Posted by Richland County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officers on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

"Good, we got her out of here," Rhodes said. "I was relieved, I just wanted to get her out of harm's way and we did.'"

Rhodes wasn't the only one who sprung into action. Danny Carr stopped after he saw the accident and caught it all on video.

"I was a nervous wreck," Carr said. "I drove straight there to the vehicle as you can see in the video because I was scared. I thought the car was going to blow."

Both men said they were thankful to be passing by when they did.

"I might need help someday down the line, but like I said, this ain't me this was God," Carr said.

"If you see someone that is in distress, try to assist them the best you can because that situation was life or death," Rhodes said.