LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County School District said they found and confiscated a THC-infused peanut butter and jelly sandwich package in one of their schools Tuesday.
The school district said they found it during a weapon and drug screening with their K9 handlers.
"What we found was evidence of how marijuana-based products are being marketed and consumed by students," the school district said. "If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows in lunch boxes across this county every day."
In a Facebook post, the school district reassured parents that they are working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use on their campuses and educate parents so they can protect their children in the community.
