WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 300 girls from schools around the Midlands gathered at Brookland Baptist on Saturday for a chance to find the perfect prom dress.

It was all a part of the Midlands Cinderella Project.

"The Cinderella project started about 19 years ago and we just felt a need in the community for people that needed prom dresses," says Renee Ballew with the South Carolina Bar. "It's that special night for girls and guys alike and we wanted to fill that void where people may not be able to get dresses themselves."

The South Carolina Bar holds the event annually with community partners like the Junior League of Columbia and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Upsilon Omega Omega Chapter.

"It feels like we are making a difference in the community and we are giving the community what they need," says LaTarsa Williams, Vice President of the Upsilon Omega Omega Chapter. "We hope to have 300 to 400 girls walk out of here saying yes to the dress," says Williams."

Throughout the morning, girls could be seen picking out dresses and walking out with with the perfect dress and accessories, all for free.

"I love it so much, I did not think that I would find a dress this beautiful," says Meliah Washington, of WJ Keenan High School. "This is amazing, it's perfect, it's a keeper."

"They've got everything sized out and they've got some beautiful dresses here," says Audrey Rivers, who was shopping with her granddaughter.

"I woke up early just so I can get here and get to the dresses before everyone else," says Christine Ruter, of White Knoll High School.

Ballew says line of girls and their guardians filled the halls of Brookland Baptist Church.

"When I see that line go out the door it makes me so excited that we are able to help so many girls with dresses and just making that prom night so special for them."