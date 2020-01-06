COLUMBIA, S.C. — Protests erupted in downtown Columbia over the weekend as people came to the Capital City to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

As protesters filled the streets, a local business owner stepped up to help in any way he could.

Mason Crowson, owner of The Aristocrat wine bar, gave out water, snacks and first aid to protesters and police officers. He also opened his doors to let people use the bathroom and cool down in the air conditioning.

RELATED: LIVE: Third day of protests over George Floyd death in Columbia

Crowson wants his business to be a safe place for people who feel scared, “No one was a stranger. I helped everybody out that I could.”

He says protesters and police officers accepted him because he was being objectively helpful to everyone.

While other businesses were looted and damaged, The Aristocrat was untouched.

RELATED: Richland Sheriff says violence at protests was 'not Columbia'

After the protests ended, Crowson stayed behind with his friends to clean up the trash.

They threw away most things, but kept the signs they found on the ground. Those signs are now taped on The Aristocrat’s windows for everyone to see.