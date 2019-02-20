COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ice cream lovers of all ages, get ready!

The Baked Bear in Columbia has a sweet treat for you this Saturday!

The ice cream joint, known for its ‘monstrous’ ice cream sandwiches, is offering free scoops for Customer Appreciation Day!

From the time they open until the sun goes down (6 p.m.), each customer will receive one free scoop of ice cream.

The Baked Bear, located at 631 Harden Street, opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Click here for more information on The Baked Bear and a look at the menu.