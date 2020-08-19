The build is on; LEGO master mentoring Make-a-Wish kids

REDDING, Conn. — Jessica Ewud, a finalist on the popular Fox show “Lego Masters” has been lending her time and talents to Make-A-Wish Connecticut for the past week. Ewud, who is an artist and works out of a basement studio in Redding has been going on Zoom calls with Make-A-Wish kids to provide Lego lessons to kids of all ages who are fighting health battles.
“I know how much these wishes mean to these kids and I wanted to do something,” said Ewud, who is known as “Ragzy” in the art world.
Make-A-Wish Connecticut reports that, due to the COVID-19 crisis, they have been forced to postpone 115 wishes for kids this year.
Stefanie Richardson, a volunteer coordinator with Make-A-Wish Connecticut said, “what we are really trying to focus on is bringing joy to these kids who are waiting which is exactly what this (Lego) class has done.”
After sharing a few pointers over her computer connection with a spirited 7-year old named Cassidy Clapp from Hamden, who is battling Leukemia, Ewud said, “I wanted to give something back and I think everyone right now should go and do something.”