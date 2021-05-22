The Carolina Cup, Budweiser Clydesdales make a triumphant return

After cancelling the event in 2020, The Carolina Cup is back.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Hooves kicked up dirt at Camden's Springdale Training Center for the 2021 Carolina Cup.

The Carolina Cup returned for the 86th year, along with the Budweiser Clydesdales kicking off the show.

Thousands showed up in their best dresses, trousers and hats to watch the races again after the race was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

"COVID's disappearance is really what's helped us, we had to cancel two weeks before the event last year," says former Executive Director and Carolina Cup Board Member John Cushman, "it was such a pent-up demand for people. They are so ready to get back outside and to tailgate and socialize so we're very happy about it. It's a great crowd."

Cushman says the Carolina Cup is on an upswing as far as the future is concerned.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has worked about 20 Carolina Cups in his career. After it was canceled last year, he knows a lot of people were looking forward to it this year.

"This is the biggest event we have in the county every year so when you lose it for a year and get it back, it's good to be here," Sheriff Boan said.

With a high of 84 degrees, Carolina Cup attendants were encouraged to grab a bottle of water to go along with their cocktails. Social distancing signs and hand sanitizing stations were scattered throughout the grounds, but many chose not to wear them.

"It's just something that we're accustomed to doing every year, we look forward to it every year," says Lugoff couple John and Wendy-Jo Magee, "and last year, it was just a bummer," John says his dad took him to the Carolina Cup when he was a small boy and his grandfather was even a jockey.

"It's like a family tradition," he said.

The famous Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horses started off the day trotting around the track at around noon. The audience 'oohed and awed' at their massive statues.

"It is so fantastic to see everybody back," says color-announcer and event host Peter Doubleday, "and everybody, you can see their smiles! Everybody has got a great attitude, it's an inspiration it really is."

The "Cup" is usually held earlier in the year, but was postponed for a few months to ensure it was safe enough to hold.

According to the association, last year's cancellation was made following the guidance from the US Center for Disease Control, and local Kershaw County health authorities.