Charleston, SC (AP) - South Carolina's military college has cadets living in a clock tower.

An extra-large freshman class and an unusually low number of upper-class dropouts have forced The Citadel to find places outside barracks for 92 students.

Citadel spokesman Col. John Dorrian told the Post and Courier of Charleston that two cadets are in a clock tower, 13 are housed in a trailer by the football field and 77 are commuting from off campus.

Citadel students are assigned to companies and battalions at the start of their freshman year and typically live with those people in barracks during all four years at the school.

Dorrian says The Citadel had 837 freshmen -24 more than expected - and had more upperclassmen return than usual.

