Bishopville mourning the loss of two following I-20 accident

The accident happened Saturday Night and closed I-20 for hours

Example video title will go here for this video

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A two-car accident on Interstate 20 over the weekend left a Bishopville woman and teenager dead.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10 p.m. near mile marker 94, about five miles west of Camden in Kershaw County.

Miller said a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on I-20 near mile marker 94 when a 2003 Honda Accord that was heading east lost control and initially left the road to the right. Miller said it then traveled back to the left and crossed the median, striking the Tahoe in the driver's side.

Miller said the driver and a passenger in the Tahoe, later identified by the Kershaw County Coroner as 48-year-old Wanda Reddick and 13-year-old Mya Williams, died. Miller said the driver of the Accord wasn't injured and was the only person in the vehicle.

“Everybody's just reeling kinda disbelief, but as a community, just trying to hold it together,” says Belinda Hay, Bishopville City Councilmember.

Hay says there’s heartbreak across the city.

“Shocked, devastation, I was actually on I-20 after the accident happened, and so I was stuck in the traffic, there were ambulances, helicopters, I didn’t know what was going on of course at the time, but my niece told me, and it was just it was devastating,” she adds.

Authorities say at least six people were in the vehicles at the time of the crash, and it appeared that no one had on a seatbelt.

“Everybody knows everybody, in Bishopville when stuff happens you know, you know the family the children, they grow up with our kids so so it’s pretty bad,” she adds.