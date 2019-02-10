COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET announced a new partnership with the City of Columbia’s Complete Count Committee to encourage residents to participate in the Census.

Each decade, the unites States counts the population via the Census. The population totals from the Census determine the future of many aspects of our daily lives such as state funding, drawing of legislative districts and forecasting future transportation needs for all segments of the population.

The next Census will be in 2020.

In April of 2019, the City of Columbia assembled the Complete Count Committee (CCC), a team of community members working to ensure that there is a complete and accurate count of all its residents in the 2020 U.S. Census. The committee works to raise awareness and motivate residents to respond to the Census.

The COMET’s Executive Director/CEO, John Andoh is one of the participants on this committee.

Another part of the committees hope is that everyone has access to trusted information.

The COMET riders will begin to see Census information located on all COMET buses and at COMET Central in downtown Columbia. Those riding public transit will have access to Census information.

According to The COMET, the hope with this information is that until April 1, 2020, Census Day, there will be opportunities for engagement with The COMET riders.

