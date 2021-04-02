The COMET giving free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COMET kicked off its "Don't Miss Your Shot" campaign.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COMET transit service is offering free rides to those who need to get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

"We need to get people that don't have access to be transported to their appointments vaccinated," said Lexington Medical Center's spokesperson Thomas Tafel.

The COMET is waiving the transportation fee for those traveling to vaccine appointments in both Richland and Lexington county.

"The problem in our community for vulnerable seniors is transportation," said Senior Resources' executive director Andrew Boozer. "They don't have loved ones or caretakers to vaccine site during hours it is open."

During the announcement, Boozer, and COMET's spokesperson, Pamela Bynoe-Reed, said most people who depend on transit services are in the vulnerable population.

"What this COMET partnership does allows you to get in the front of the line. You're not stuck at home trying to figure out how to get to a vaccination site," explained Boozer.

Don't miss your shot! The COMET offers FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. This service is available on all #TheCOMET bus routes, including DART, plus through our V-TRIP and Pick-Up-Program for individuals with a disability or 65+. Learn more at https://t.co/1whhRDwaak. pic.twitter.com/LXJOrhBnXK — The COMET (@CatchTheCOMET) February 4, 2021

In addition to the bus service, those eligible for the vaccine will have three other transportation methods to select, including the COMET Pick Up Program, The Volunteer Transportation Program, or DART.

"You don't have to be registered with DART previously as long as if you tell us your 65 and older and you're calling for a vaccine appointment," said Bynoe-Reed.