The Fresh Market to hold nationwide hiring event on October 2

The nationwide grocery store says it is looking to add approximately 1,500 team members for the holiday season across the company.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fresh Market is holding a national holiday hiring event in October for seasonal and part-time team members.

The event will take place at all 159 store locations next weekend, on October 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on October 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the hiring event so specific interview times can be scheduled, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.