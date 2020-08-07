After giving masks to all of her family members and neighbors, she didn’t want to stop there.

CHAPIN, S.C. — All Sharon Gray wanted to do was see her grandkids.

"I have grandchildren, and I'm in the age group where I was not able to see them for many weeks in the beginning. So, I thought if I made some masks for all of us, at least I could see them outside. That's where it got started."

Sharon Gray is a retired science teacher in Chapin, South Carolina. She’s made 2400 face masks for her community since the coronavirus hit the Palmetto State in March.

Sharon says, "I didn’t really have any intention of making thousands of masks, but then my friends put out the word and my front porch filled up with fabric donations."

All of Sharon’s masks have been sewn with donated fabric, elastic and thread from her neighbors.

"At first, my goal was 100. Then it was 500. Then, I thought I can make 1,000," she said. "Since then, I haven't had a goal. I've just tried to make a mask for any face that would wear it."

After giving masks to all of her family members and neighbors, she didn’t want to stop there.

"I've donated to Candy Man Homeless Ministry, Lexington Medical Center, Sharing God's Love, my church, other churches, and we made some cute masks for the police of Chapin that say 'may the force be with you.'"

Her mother is the “final inspector.” She helps with trimming, counting and packaging them.

Sharon says, "my mom and I have truly enjoyed every minute of sitting back here in this room together and accomplishing this together."