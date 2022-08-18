Popular Columbia restaurant temporarily closed due to fire

Fire officials said a malfunctioning oven may be to blame for the blaze.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known Columbia restaurant is working to repair the damage left behind by a fire that happened early Wednesday.

Columbia-Richland Fire officials said crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at The Grand on Main. Crews soon found fire coming from the rear side of the roof area and, upon closure inspection, were able to trace the fire to an exhaust system.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started due to a malfunctioning oven that caught fire and ignited grease in the hood system. No injuries were reported.

And while damage appears to have been limited to the exhaust system and some ceiling tiles, the fire has caused The Grand to temporarily close.

"We appreciate the kind words and gestures from our community and customers at this time, and look forward to reopening soon," the restaurant shared on its Facebook account.

The Grand on Main said that anyone who had purchased tickets for an upcoming event or who may have had a private event scheduled will be contacted directly with additional details on what to do next.