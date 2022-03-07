x
Disney’s 'The Lion King' to take center stage at the Koger Center

Tickets are still on sale for the show, which will be at the Koger Center from March 23 to April 3.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The circle of life is winding its way into Columbia as Broadway in Columbia  arrives with Disney’s “The Lion King.” 

Don't miss the Capital City premiere of the Broadway show that has won six Tony Awards including, Best Musical. 

The audience will be treated to the familiar songs of the beloved Disney classic, as well as new numbers for the stage. The animals of the Serengeti will come to life as gazelles, zebras, and lions leap across the stage. 

Tickets are still on sale for the show, which will be at the Koger Center from March 23 to April 3. 

News 19’s Andrea Mock got a chance to speak with none other than the King of the Jungle himself, Mufasa, played by the talented Hawaiian performer, Gerald Ramsey. 

Ramsey says “The Lion King” message about the circle of life is a timeless one that has helped keep the musical popular for decades.

