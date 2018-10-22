Clemson, SC (WLTX) – One student is speaking after watching 30 people fall after an apartment floor caved in early Sunday morning.

What was supposed to be a fun homecoming party at Clemson this past weekend, quickly turned south.

Eneida Rivera, a senior at Clemson, says she was at the party for about 20 minutes before everything went down.

At the time, she and her friends were in the basement.

"We heard two or three loud booms and we didn't know what it was. Initially I thought it was somebody shooting," said Rivera. "My roommate’s boyfriend pointed at the ceiling and the ceiling looked like it was a bowl. It looked like it was about to cave and we were like, 'Oh my God, what's about to happen.'"

Not knowing what was about to happen, Rivera and her friends ran into a room down the hall to take cover.

"Probably the loudest thing I've ever heard. They just fell through the ceiling and they were like screaming. (We were) just in shock and then we realized people were actually hurt and under wooden boards. People were moving wooden boards so people weren't trapped because there were people on top of people which is how a lot of them got hurt," explained Rivera.

She says one of her teammates on the dance team got hurt.

"She can't even remember falling. She almost blacked out because it was such a hard fall. Her thigh is pretty messed up. She had a pretty deep cut. She had to have surgery and have it stitched back up," said Rivera.

She says her teammate has a long road to recovery but fortunately she believes her friend should check out of the hospital today.

Right now, Eneida is thinking about how lucky she was compared to what happened to the people around her.

"If I'd had just stayed up there with her, that could have been me too or if I brought her downstairs with me, she could have avoided it. It's crazy to think that how differently it could have gone if I would have waited five minutes later to do something," said Rivera.

As of Monday afternoon, officials say six people are still in the hospital from the incident.

