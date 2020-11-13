Orangeburg Chamber pushing for more women-operated businesses

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce has started an initiative to bring more women-operated businesses to the County of Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce is looking for new ways to develop growth in the area, including pushing for more women-owned businesses.

One of the chamber's ideas is to promote and encourage more women of color entrepreneurs to bring their businesses to Orangeburg County.

"We are actively seeking women-led businesses to come to Orangeburg," said Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla.

The chamber of commerce's president says there is a need to bring unique businesses to Orangeburg County to help with the growth.

"We not only need women-owned businesses for the variety that they provide, but we want them," explained McQuilla. "When you want someone, then you will do everything possible for them to be sustainable."

One of those businesses is Blue Ink Sign. The non-profit organization provides access to affordable document preparation services, like starting an LLC or preparing tax documents. It has been in business since February and has already had about 100 clients.

"As the months went by, the numbers grew," said executive director Shaneima Montgomery. "I said, let's advertise so people will know about us. Blue Ink Sign has grown every day. We are going to need more employees."

Montgomery said she applauds the chamber of commerce's efforts in wanting to diversify how businesses are operated here.

"Every business you go to, you see a man at the end of the table, and you don't see the woman," explained Montgomery. "I think when you bring the woman upfront, you can gain a little bit more."