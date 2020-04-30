COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association (SCSFA) announced the launch of the SCSFA’s mobile app.

According to the association, it is vital to be able to communicate with their audience at a moment's notice and to disseminate information to multiple platforms.

“As we continue to face the fluid challenges of COVID-19 and the everyday tasks of the fire service, it’s is vital to be able to communicate with our membership and provide them with updates and resources to assist our firefighters”, stated Chief Keith Minick, President South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association.

The app will allow users to:

Obtain insurance quote/file a claim

Be informed on latest SC fire service news

Contact SCSFA staff

Access member benefits

Access S.C.F.A.S.T. resources

Receive alerts

To download the app, search "South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association" on either the Apple or Google Play stores. You may also text "SCSFAAPP" to 95577 to have the links to download the app sent directly to your phone. To receive push notifications, users must opt in when first starting the app. Push notifications will alert you about vital SC fire service related matters.