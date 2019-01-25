COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act goes into effect this year, and for many it could totally change the way you file your taxes.

The government’s aim in the new program is to allow a more simple filing process without saving receipts because more people benefit from taking the standard deduction.

Tax expert and CPA, Donnie Burkett, told News19’s Andrea Mock that the standard deduction will now almost double from $6500 to $12,000 for an individual. Also Burkett says the child tax credit has doubled from $1000 per child under 17 to $2000 per child.