The Therapy Place in Forest Acres expanding to serve more families

The Therapy Place offers therapies, preschool and other programs specifically designed for families with children with special needs.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A facility for children with special needs in the Midlands is expanding.

The Therapy Place in Forest Acres will soon be offering preschool and other programs to more families who struggle to find care.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Caroline Stomski, the mother of one preschooler at The Therapy Place. “I mean, there’s no place like this.”

Stomski says she had trouble finding care for her son, until she was referred to The Therapy Place.

“My son has Fragile X syndrome,” Stomski said. “Which is an X protein deficiency, which leads to intellectual disabilities.”

It’s a facility that provides wraparound services for families of special needs children.

Dawn Darby, the director of The Therapy Place, explains the non-profit is expanding, to offer preschool that combines school and therapy and other programs to families with special needs.

“They all have disabilities that require them to need some sort of service,” said Lindsey Duerr, the director of the Bridges preschool program. “Occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, as well as early intervention in preschool.”

“Our intensive Thera suit therapy, we’re gonna have a special designated spot for that, and space for our family support groups,” said Darby.

Darby has a 20-year-old son with Cerebral Palsy. She says when he was growing up, she also struggled to find a program to meet his needs.

“Found other programs happening outside of South Carolina and outside of the Midlands that were geared for children with special needs,” Darby said. “And we wondered why didn’t Columbia have these opportunities.”

Darby says the expansion should be done by next month, and that it’ll allow them to offer more services to more families.

“Right now we have about nineteen children on the waiting list,” Duerr said.

To get on the waitlist for the preschool, or to sign up for the other programs, you need to contact The Therapy Place.