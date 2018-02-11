Lexington, SC (WLTX) - As the sun casts deep shadows across the grape vines at the Lexington vineyard, Shannon Mercer surveys his harvest, sampling the product as he goes for quality control.

It's no Napa Valley, where vineyards are a way of life and the grapes grow easy. This vineyard is just a short drive from downtown Columbia, where grape growing is much less common, even for the South.

Mercer says, "In South Carolina we only have 18 wineries, which is a record for the state. But compared to North Carolina and Georgia we're at 10 percent of what they're doing."

But to hear Mercer tell it, grapes thrive on adversary. He says they grow more sturdy and rich because it takes more effort for them to grow here.

"Look, if it's easy it's not worth doing, I don't care what it is," he jests.

He's no sommelier either. Instead he approaches his craft of wine making from the perspective of an artist.

Mercer explains, "It's not just simply the pleasure of drinking the wine. It's watching others have the pleasure from it, and then taking them through this voyage of history, of forgotten flavors, of flavors you would never expect."

They are the unexpected flavors of muscadine grapes, and they're unique to our region. Mercer will tell you the story of it when you visit Mercer Winery for a tour or tasting.

He says, "Most people, and the rest of the country don't even know they exist. I mean they only grow in the South. And while it's very popular and traditional to the South, I think it's safe to assume that the first wines of America probably came from the South."

His labels are as unique as his personality, drawing from the local influence like the Gamecocks and farming community. He also creates new flavors just for the challenge of it. You can try flavors like apple pie wine, or Bloody Mary wine. And every year brings new possibilities of experimentation.

Mercers says, "I tell this little story about my vineyards being like mothers. So i have five vineyards, I have five mothers. And every year they give birth to their child, the wine. And like children, no two are alike, you know there's good kids and there's... better kids, right," he jokes. "So we might try the first born from that vineyard, and we might try the second born from that vineyard. Maybe the third born is already retired but the fourth born is there. We'll compare these different personalities that came from that vineyard. So these are my mothers. The five mothers with the 12,000 kids that all stand around saying, 'pick me pick me.'"

And so he does — pick them that is — all by hand, all by himself. And then he lets nature take its course, fermenting the sweet fruit in huge vats until it turns to wine, just to create an experience for the art of it.

For tour and tasting information, visit the vineyard's website.

