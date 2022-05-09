x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man missing in Columbia after leaving medical transport vehicle, police say

Officers say 53-year-old Theodore Douglas Cooley was last seen on August 30.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are searching for a missing man who they say left a medical transport vehicle.

Officers say they're trying to find 53-year-old Theodore Douglas Cooley. Back on August 30, police say he was being transported from Colleton County Medical Center to West Columbia in a hospital transport vehicle. 

Officer say he'd been released from the Colleton County facility but sometime before he reached the West Columbia location, he left the transport vehicle without permission. 

Police say he was later seen that day at the Truist Bank on Columbia's Main Street. Police say it's possible he may still be wearing blue hospital scrubs. 

Anyone who sees Cooley is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out