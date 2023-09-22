'Therapoolza' raises thousands of dollars for services for disabled children in Columbia

The Therapy Place offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy services, as well as a therapeutic preschool.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of guests gathered at the State Fairgrounds Friday to raise money to provide therapy services for disabled children.

It was a good time for a good cause on inside the state fairground's Goodman Building on Friday night. It's all part of an event called Therapoolza to raise money for The Therapy Place.

The Therapy Place is a 501(c)3 non-profit in Columbia that offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy services, as well as a therapeutic preschool.

Dawn Darby is the founder.

"I have a son who has cerebral palsy. He's now 20 years old, and when he was born, [we] didn't know what cerebral palsy was," Darby said. "[we] started doing a bunch of internet research and found out there were a lot of programs happening outside of Columbia and outside of South Carolina. Our goal was to bring those intensive and innovative programs to Columbia."

On Friday, hundreds were gathered inside the building, decked out in a circus theme. Drinks and food were provided, as well as an auction.

"Most of our funds come from Medicaid reimbursement for therapies, and it's a very low rate," Darby said. "So we depend on our nonprofit grants, fundraisers, donations, to kind of make up the balance and also to make sure our clinic is the best that it can be."

Ginger and Miles Ervin are the parents of a student at The Therapy Place.

"She was born with a chromosome 13 deletion that caused her to be globally developmentally delayed," Ervin said. "She has had challenges when it comes to physical needs - being able to climb steps or ride a bike, as well as occupational needs, like fine motor movements, writing."

The Ervins say their daughter received care at The Therapy Place and was able to improve those skills, and they are thankful for so many strangers coming out and supporting the program.

"She wasn't able to sit in a seat or do circle time at her previous daycare, but through the Therapy Place, they were able to teach her those things," Ervin said. "It takes a village, and we couldn't do it on our own."