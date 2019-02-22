ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Three homes were shot at in a three-hour span in Orangeburg County earlier this week, and now deputies are looking for answers.

Around midnight Sunday deputies received a call of shots fired at home on Baxter Street. About an hour later, they received a similar call from a home about 5 miles away on Breezy Drive. No one was injured in either incident.

However, that wasn't the case in a third drive-by shooting about two hours later. A home on Coleman Avenue was reportedly hit with several rounds of gunfire. Two of the four people inside were injured.

Security cameras show cars in the area at the time of the shooting. Deputies believe the people in these cars may have some information about the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.