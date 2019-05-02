COLUMBIA, S.C. — The name of this new mobile app is simple, it’s called The S.C. Legislature mobile app.

You can download it for free from the App Store or Google Play.

According to Tony Pound, Director of the Legislative Services Agency, “this smart phone technology can provide quick access and updates on what is happening at the state house”.

The app will provide easy and timely access on house and senate bills and amendments, calendars, legislative codes, laws & regulations as well as video content.

Users will have the ability to ‘follow’ Senate and House legislators.

The content will be updated as frequently as possible.

To download the SC Legislature app, visit www.scstatehouse.gov/mobileapp or your app store today.