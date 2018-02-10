Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) -An Orangeburg man has been charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and murder in two separate cases.

Daniel Young, 32, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is also charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in a separate case.

According to Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, the sheriff's department was called to a home on Joe Jeffords Highway on August 3 after someone called about a person on the ground. The caller thought it might just be a pile of clothing but when he returned a few hours later he realized it was a person.

Investigators found a 32-year-old Orangeburg man beside an overturned moped with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

As investigators investigated the murder they realized that the same suspect might be involved in another case. A Columbia woman told investigators that while she was asleep at her home in Orangeburg, Young held a gun to her head before sexually assaulting her.

“I’m thankful we have put a stop to this individual before he harmed someone else,” Ravenell said. “These are just heinous acts of violence against these victims.”

