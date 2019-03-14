Good job, Colorado: You heeded our warnings to stay off the roads after a blizzard left many of them impassable Wednesday.

And in addition to keeping people safe, this has also given us the chance to see what the city would look like during an apocalypse (this, unlike "bomb cyclone," is not a scientific term).

For instance, check out this tweet from 9NEWS Reporter Jeremy Jojola. That’s Interstate 25 in downtown Denver ... during rush hour, no less!

And if you’ve ever sat in traffic on Speer Boulevard, you realize what an anomaly this view is at 6 p.m. on a Wednesday.

