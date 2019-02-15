ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a series of burglaries in the area.

Two men are accused of stealing batteries from Don's Auto Electric on Edisto Drive. Surveillance photos reportedly show the duo stealing $400 worth of batteries on November 2, 2018. However, the shop says that wasn't the first time.

These battery thefts have been "going on for months," according to the Orangeburg County sheriff.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.