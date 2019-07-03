Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- A Columbia man says his property is like target practice for drivers.

He says cars plowed into his backyard fence nine times, and most of the drivers took off running.

Thursday, February 28 around 2 a.m., Floyd Miller woke up to a hole in his fence.

"The road turns slightly and everybody goes straight," he said. "They'd go drive through and it's 10 feet from our bedroom."

He lives at the corner of Hallbrook Drive and Burdell Drive in Richland County.

At the intersection is a 4-way stop.

To Miller, the sign may as well read "Keep on Driving".

"They're usually on their phone or drunk or passed out. One couple was having sex as they came through," said Miller of the drivers who crashed through his fence. "[The woman] came to the back door, knocking on the back door, and I had twin boys and they were 16 at the time. She had her top off and scared my kids to death."

Miller says the problem started 20 years ago. Each of the 9 crashes, he said, happened in the middle of the night.

"[The drivers] always get out and they run," he said. "Usually I can see them because they're not that far by the time I get outside. I caught one down at the end of the street and tackled him."

"I've had to chase them down or I've had to see them get out of the car and Highway Patrol had to come and I had to do a lineup," Miller added. "They had photos of a bunch of people and I had to pick him out."

The first three times cars crashed into Miller's fence, he says he had to pay up to $2,000 for repairs. The fourth time, he learned how to get his insurance company to help him in a situation out of his control.

To fix the problem, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) installed signs on the corner of the property. They followed up with a larger stop sign, flashing lights on the stop sign and more flashing lights ahead of the intersection.

"It doesn't slow anybody down," said Miller. "The cops think it's a joke. We're out here working on the fence, they ride by and say, 'Don't even bother because they're just gonna tear it right back down again'."

Five Bradford Pear trees lining Miller's back fence also had to be removed. He says drivers crashed into two of the trees, and decided it was best to remove them from the property.

After the last accident, Miller reached out to SCDOT engineers again to pitch one last idea.

"I would like two speed bumps," he said. "One about 20 feet back from the stop sign, one about 10 feet. I mean big, juicy speed bumps that everybody has to slow down. If they hit that first one, that will wake them up for the next one."

Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol tells us the penalty for crashing into a property then running off is a fine of several hundred dollars, or even jail time.

In similar situations in the past, Jones says property owners would buy game cameras and install them in the trees to capture video of cars that crash on their property.

Miller tells us he plans to move out in a couple of years, but still wants to fix the problem so the next homeowner can live in peace.

Officials with SCDOT tell us engineers are still investigating.