Macon rapper drops $15K on bail to release inmates before holidays

MACON, Ga. — Santa rides in a sleigh, but Macon rapper Baby Jungle pulled up in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
His gift: bail money for 8 inmates at the Bibb County jail.
"I feel that some families are unfortunate, and they deserve a second chance to come home," the rapper explained.
Baby Jungle and record label Guap Records paid out $15,000, roughly $1,000 to $2,000 each, to reunite nonviolent offenders with their families just before the holidays.
"It make me feel good to see everybody smile and be home with their family, be able to see their family for Christmas," Baby Jungle said.
Just like Santa, Jungle didn't work alone.
Along with the label, and Major Eric Woodford, who chose the unsuspecting inmates, Attorney Mahdi Abdur-Rahman worked pro bono.
"It's cold outside, it’s that time of year where people like to be with family and everybody doesn't have that, so we just wanted to do what we can to help," Abdur-Rahman said.
While the gift of freedom is something hard to repay, John Ragan says in return, he gives the gift of gratitude.
"It's an amazing feeling for somebody to do something like this for me without me even having to ask," John Ragan said.
For those who missed this year’s Christmas miracle, the rapper says he'll be back to do it again next year.
"I feel like I’ll do it again. I’m going to come back and give to the city, every time I achieve a new goal, I’m going to come back and give to the city, every time,” the rapper said.
"Merry Christmas, everybody, and miracles do happen,” Linda Jackson said.
The rapper and label say there's still money left from the $15,000.
Major Woodford will choose more nonviolent offenders who will receive the bail money. Those folks are also being treated to dinner Thursday at the Vibez restaurant downtown.