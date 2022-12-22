Macon rapper drops $15K on bail to release inmates before holidays

Along with the label, and Major Eric Woodford, who chose the unsuspecting inmates, Attorney Mahdi Abdur-Rahman worked pro bono.



"It's cold outside, it’s that time of year where people like to be with family and everybody doesn't have that, so we just wanted to do what we can to help," Abdur-Rahman said.



While the gift of freedom is something hard to repay, John Ragan says in return, he gives the gift of gratitude.



"It's an amazing feeling for somebody to do something like this for me without me even having to ask," John Ragan said.



For those who missed this year’s Christmas miracle, the rapper says he'll be back to do it again next year.



"I feel like I’ll do it again. I’m going to come back and give to the city, every time I achieve a new goal, I’m going to come back and give to the city, every time,” the rapper said.



"Merry Christmas, everybody, and miracles do happen,” Linda Jackson said.