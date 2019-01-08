Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- Police in Sumter say recent crimes there could be targeting the Hispanic community.

Now, a new feature for the department will help more residents call in tips to investigators to help arrest the suspects.

"They killed him and I don't know why."

Pablo Alonzo Ramos wants answers after the death of his son, 25-year-old Diego Alonzo Teletor.

"One doesn't just go and kill someone, an innocent person," said Ramos. "There's something between them, a problem between them."

Diego and his friend, 46-year-old Gregorio Zarate Chun, were killed last Thursday in what police say was an attempted armed robbery.

Family members tell us the two were having drinks with a friend outside a home in the 300 block of Bowman Drive close to 10 at night. It was pay day, so they went to their friend's house to hang out.

That's when investigators say they were approached by three men wearing all black. Police say the suspects pulled out handguns, began firing, then fled.

"Every day, it's getting worse," said Santos Calenbelico, Gregorio Chun's roommate.

Sumter Police set up hotline for Spanish speakers SUMTER, S.C. - The Sumter Police Department has set up a hotline for Spanish speaking residents who may have information or concerns about recent armed robbery and attempted armed robbery cases in the city. According to law enforcement, these incidents appear to have targeted men in the Hispanic community.

Santos Calenbelico knew Gregorio as "Julio". They were roommates for 10 years, but to Calenbelico, they were more like brothers.

"They were like relatives to me, both of them," said Calenbelico. "I came from Guatemala, and was told there was another Guatemalan here in South Carolina. So I came from California and ended up here and met Julio."

In the same week, Sumter police responded to two separate armed robbery calls in the Hannah Street area.

Police do not believe these cases are random, but are instead the result of criminals targeting Hispanic men. Diego and Julio are both from Guatemala.

"The one who knows [what happened] is the man who was with them drinking. Why did he hide?" said Ramos. "God, he sees all things."

"Hopefully the city will put more lights in the neighborhood, more street lights. We could even say, hopefully they'll put in cameras," said Calenbelico. "Because not only us will benefit from it, but the entire city."

Wednesday, Sumter Police announced a new initiative: A hotline for Spanish speakers in the community to call in tips or concerns about recent crimes. Spanish-speaking residents can call (803)305-7469 to talk with a Sumter police officer.

Anyone can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Non-English speakers will be switched to a call center for assistance. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in these cases.

We asked Ramos and Calenbelico if members of the Hispanic community are afraid to call police. They say mostly, it's the language barrier that stops most from picking up the phone.

"Many of us don't speak English, and there are many officials who don't speak Spanish. Now with officials who can speak Spanish, it's a lot better. It makes it much quicker for us to communicate with police," said Calenbelico. "If someone doesn't speak English and needs to call police, they can't because it's only in English. So, this is so much better, a great help to the Hispanic community."

A fundraiser is planned for Saturday, August 10 to benefit Diego and Julio's family. It will be at Shaw Park beginning at 10 a.m. Food and drinks will be sold, and a big screen television will be raffled off. Each victim's family will receive 50% of the proceeds. The fundraiser will end when food runs out.

Two local stores in Sumter are also collecting donations for the families. La Corona is located at 418 Boulevard Road, and Tienda Latina located at 12 Oswego Highway.

The Sumter Police Department is also helping families coordinate funding for funeral arrangements through the S.C. Department of Crime Victim Compensation.