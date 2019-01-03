ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A broken down car turned into a drug arrest for two men in Orangeburg County this week.

Deputies say a "Good Samaritan" pulled over to help what looked like two men in need near Highways 4 and 400 Thursday night. The motorist called 911 a short time later when one of the men reportedly pulled a weapon on him.

Deputies responded to the scene to find both men changing a tire on their broken down car. Inside the car, deputies found a bag filled with illegal narcotics.

Tanner Scott, 18, and William Crosby, 40, were charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and possession of ecstasy. Bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety for each.