Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are looking for information after two men used their truck to rob a liquor store Friday morning.

The two men pulled up to the liquor store on the 2200 block of Pond Branch Road, attached their truck to store's door, then drove forward pulling the doors straight off.

Deputies say thousands of dollars worth of liquor was piled into the bed of the truck, along with shelving and displays from the store. Even lights from the storefront were stolen during the incident.

Deputies are asking to pay special attention to the suspect's truck, and call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with any information.

© 2018 WLTX