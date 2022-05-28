These are the things you should always do when jumping into South Carolina waters

The American Red Cross and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources want to remind people how to stay safe when returning to the water

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Day weekend has officially kicked off and many know it as the unofficial start to summer as people take their boats out on the lake and pools unlock their gates for people to cool off as temperatures rise.

But the American Red Cross wants to remind the public that there are risks that come along with the fun.

"Water can be fun but it's also very dangerous," Saskia Lindsay with the American Red Cross of South Carolina said.

That's why she wants people to keep one rule in mind: never swim alone.

"In pools, avoid diving altogether. Make sure if you go swimming you have someone with you," she said. "If there is a weak swimmer in the group or a child, make sure that person is within arm's length."

Additionally, Lindsay wants to remind swimmers to pay attention to the people they are with.

"A lot of the time, if someone goes under it can be quiet," she said. "You don't always hear somebody drowning, so you need to make sure that you have your eyes on that person, try to stay off your phone, any distraction like that."

Lindsay also says for those headed to the lakes, to be mindful of the depth, as Lake Murry can be as deep as 190 feet. "You can't tell how deep it is in certain parts, so don't jump unless you know the depth, don't jump from heights, don't jump from bridges, don't jump from rocks on the lake", she added.

As Lindsey warns of the threats from the lake, families like the Pipkins are preparing to enjoy the summer fun,

"I'm going on my boat and we're gonna get in the water," Kaden Pipkin said.

But before that, his family is stopping by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources free boat inspection on Lake Murray Dam. There, experts were checking to make sure boaters had everything they needed for a safe day on the water.

"Sound Devices which is a bell horn or whistle, also a fire extinguisher if they need it, but the most important thing is we're checking for lifejackets," said Treye Byars from SCDNR.

He added they are out patrolling all weekend but it's all in hopes of keeping people safe.