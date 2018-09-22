Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A third case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed after another bird tested positive in Columbia.

The bird was found on Heidt Street in Columbia's Historic Waverly District. Two other birds also tested positive for the virus earlier this week: one off Lang Road in the Barhamville Estates Neighborhood and the other near Wando Street in the Central Rosewood Neighborhood.

Related: Two dead birds test positive for West Nile In Columbia

An initial spray by Columbia police Sunday will:

Limit new mosquitoes from hatching

Reduce all possible breeding sites

Set mosquito surveillance traps to test how widespread the virus is in the area's mosquito population

Spraying for adult mosquitoes will take place from September 24-25 between midnight and dawn. Any additional spraying will be scheduled as needed.

If you are allergic to permethrin or tau-fluvalinate, you should call the Code Enforcement Division at 803-545-4229. Beekeepers should also give notification of hives.

© 2018 WLTX