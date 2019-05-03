KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are now looking for two teen girls and a teen boy they say ran away from the area over the weekend.

Natalia Karen Alexis Deese, 15, and Kayla Gail Woods, 16, were last seen Sunday at one of the teen's Kershaw County homes.

A third teen, 15-year-old David Will Stogner, was also reported missing Tuesday. Deputies say he was last seen at his home Sunday getting into the car of William Arthur Varnadore, a man deputies are calling a person of interest in this case.

Varnadore, 27, was last seen driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse SC tag QLT 166. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

All three runaways are believed to be with Varnadore, and possibly headed to the Myrtle Beach area.

Deese is described as being 5 feet 4 inches 245 pounds with black hair and blue eyes, while Woods is 5 feet 2 inches 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Stogner is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, or have any information, call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-425-1512.