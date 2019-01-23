COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group opposed to the legalization of medical marijuana in South Carolina says lawmakers must reject a new bill that they say will cause serious social and medical problems if passed.

The group spoke Wednesday at a public speech in the rotunda of the South Carolina State House. Included in the group were South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, as well as other state law officials, politicians, and religious and anti-drug abuse advocates.

Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers announced they were sponsoring a bill know as the Compassionate Care Act. They say it offers help to patients without legalizing recreational drug use.

The measure would only allow the use of medical marijuana for specific conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and PTSD, where there's medical research showing the drug can help. It would also track the production and sale of the drug at all steps in the process, and fine someone $5,000 fine, 5 years in jail, or both if the marijuana is dispensed for recreational use.

But those opposed said the bill will ultimately lead to serious consequences for society. Wilson claimed in state's that have legalized it, it's led to an increase in recreational use, and of teens getting their hands on the drug.

"It is the drug that teaches our children about all other drugs," Wilson said.

He said the Compassionate Care Act would allow up to two ounces of marijuana to be dispensed to patients every two weeks. He said that amount the drug would allow people to roll 8 marijuana cigarette joints a day.

The bill is expected to get a subcommittee hearing in the coming weeks.