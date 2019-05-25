COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it comes to attendance, Chasity Thomas is truly "perfect."

Thomas has never missed a day of school. She made it to her desk every day from 1st through 12th grade — that's 2,160 days of school!

Thomas is a senior at Ridge View High School, and she's the only senior in the Richland School District Two to achieve this perfect honor. But even she can admit that finding the motivation to get up and learn every day was a challenge.

“My parents would say come on Chasity you have to go to school; you can bundle up for the cold or grab a raincoat and umbrella for rainy days," Thomas said. "Some days I would get to school and wish my friends were there with me."

So, how did Thomas manage to avoid the seemingly inevitable sick day? Well it turns out she has quite the passion for health and fitness!

“I completed all three years of the Get Fit Magnet Program at Summit Parkway and all four years of the Allied Health Sciences Magnet Program at Ridge View,” Thomas said.

But if you ask her mom, it was all about mindset.

“We are very proud of Chasity for accomplishing this rare feat," said Thomas' mom Charlona Thomas. "Her determination and dedication will continue to help her achieve greatness.”

That greatness will undoubtedly continue as Thomas goes on to study nursing at Lander University this fall. She's already a certified nursing assistant!