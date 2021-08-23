Thousands win with triple No. 1s in Pick 3 this weekend

This marks the fourteenth time 1 – 1 – 1 has been drawn by the Lottery. The last time was back in November of 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of Pick 3 players in South Carolina ended the weekend with a win when Triple No. 1s were drawn, according to officials with the SC Education Lottery.

Officials say 13,997 winning straight plays won with 1 – 1 – 1 in the Sunday, August 22 evening drawing. Depending on the price paid for the ticket, Pick 3 winners took home either $250 or $500 per play.

Triple number combinations are by far the Lottery’s most popular played sequences, according to officials, with Sunday’s evening drawing producing 14 times the number wins compared to the week prior.

