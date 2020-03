COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a result of a school threat at North Springs Elementary School, Richland County Sheriff’s Department will have an increased presence at the school in the coming days.

According to RCSDm on Wednesday, March 4, deputies were informed of a threat issued through a tip line against “North Springs.” The threat did not specifically name the school.

Since deputies were made aware of the threat, the decision to deploy additional resources was made.

The nature of the threat is unknown.