3 killed in crash on Two Notch Road in Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three men are dead following a pickup truck crash early Sunday morning in Richland County.

The collision took place at 2:08 a.m. on Two Notch Road near Grampian Hills Road, which is near where Two Notch and Interstate 77 meet.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram was traveling north on Two Notch Road when it went off the left side of the road and struck trees.

The driver and two passengers inside the truck were killed. Lee said they were not wearing seat belts.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the three as 23-year-old Nelson Spain Jr., 22-year-old Darrius Pringle, and 22-year-old Tomas Walker, all three of Columbia. All died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.