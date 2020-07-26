3 dead in crash on Two Notch Road near Columbia

The driver and two passengers inside the pickup truck were killed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three people are dead following a pickup truck crash early Sunday morning in Richland County.

The collision took place at 2:08 a.m. on Two Notch Road near Grampian Hills Road, which is near where Two Notch and Interstate 77 meet.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram was traveling north on Two Notch Road when it went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver and two passengers inside the truck were killed. Lee said they were not wearing seat belts.

The Richland County Coroner's office has not yet released the names of the people pending notification of next of kin.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.