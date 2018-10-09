Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The U.S. Open ended unexpectedly when Serena Wiliams received 3 game-altering penalties in the championship match. Much like tennis, when financial fouls happen, they can set up hurdles in front of what you want to accomplish your goals for 2018.

Money expert Steven Hughes from Know Money Inc shares 3 financial penalties you should avoid and how to correct them if you're recovering from this mistake:

Closed Bank Accounts - When a bank account is closed in your name, it makes other financial institutions cautious of giving you the ability to open an account at their bank or credit union. If you've had a bank account closed or have been rejected when trying to open one, you should get your Chex Systems report to resolve any past issues with a financial institution. Student Loan Default - After 270 days past due, a student loan goes into default. 4.6 million Americans have experienced this and if you're in the number, your credit has taken a hit, and possibly your goal to make your next large purchase of a car or home. Call your student loan servicer and find out your options to rehab, consolidate, and other methods to get your loans out of default status. Maxed-out Credit Cards - Of the three penalties, this happens more frequently than the others. 7 in 10 Americans have at least one credit card and hitting the limit will lower your credit score. Credit utilization, or how much credit you have available, accounts for 30% of your credit score. To rein in your balance, stop using the card(s), make the minimum payments on time, and find ways you can cut down other expenses to push more money towards your debt.

Have you made financial mistakes in the past? Check out Know Money's website for the free financial toolkit that can help you correct them.

