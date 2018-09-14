Pomaria, SC (WLTX) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a driver ran into the side of a Wendy's restaurant in Newberry County.

Sheriff Lee Foster explained that it happened around 8pm on Wednesday, where a woman and her passenger drove into the Wendy's in Pomaria, off of I-26, pinning a woman under the car.

The driver was evacuating from the coast. She told emergency crews that there was a problem with her brakes.

Sheriff Foster says three people, including the driver, were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Wendy's also re-opened on Thursday afternoon at 2pm.

