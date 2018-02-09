Newberry County, SC (WLTX) — Three people were injured in a tubing accident on Lake Murray Saturday.

Newberry County sheriff Lee Foster confirms that three people were injured while tubing near the SCE&G Sunset Boat Ramp, near Holland's Landing outside of Prosperity. One person was transported by helicopter for treatment, according to Foster.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is leading the investigation, Foster says. News 19 was unable to reach to SCDNR for additional information Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.

© 2018 WLTX