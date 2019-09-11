RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three people are injured after a train collided with their vehicle in Richland County Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, three people were transported after a train versus vehicle incident at Dutch Fork Road (US Highway 76) and Walter McCartha Road.

According to the SCHP, the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The train was traveling westbound when it struck a 2013 Audi SUV traveling south on Walter McCartha Road.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, and the other two occupants were transported by ground to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to SCHP, there were no arms at the intersection, only a light that alerts drivers.

This accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.