Three men found shot to death in Richland county

Deputies say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Zimmelcrest drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left three men dead.

Deputies were called the 700 Block of Zimalcrest Drive Sunday a little after 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found two men shot dead outside and a third man with gunshot wounds was also found and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation, deputies say. is on going and more information will be provided as it becomes available.