KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies confirmed Wednesday morning that three teens missing from Kershaw County have been found safe.

Deputies say the three runaway teens were located after their their vehicle broke down in York County.

William Varnadore, the man named as a person of interest in the case, was arrested and charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The two teen girls and teen boy reportedly ran away from the area over the weekend.

Natalia Karen Alexis Deese, 15, and Kayla Gail Woods, 16, had last been seen Sunday at the Kershaw County home of one of the teens.

A third teen, 15-year-old David Will Stogner, had been reported missing on Tuesday. Deputies said he had last been seen at his home Sunday getting into the car of William Arthur Varnadore, a man deputies are called a person of interest in the case.

Varnadore, 27, was last seen driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse SC tag QLT 166. He is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 160 pounds.

On Tuesday, deputies said they believed all three runaways were with Varnadore, possibly headed to the Myrtle Beach area.