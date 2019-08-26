ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Three suspects wanted in connection to a car crash and shooting have been arrested.

"These individuals displayed a complete disregard for life when they fired multiple times at a vehicle with several people inside,” said Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “They didn’t hit anyone in the car, but they still hit someone.”

Xavier Johnson, 19; and Tyrone Witherspoon, 20, both of Santee, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Witherspoon is further charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A juvenile is being charged in the case through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A fourth defendant, 21-year-old Angel Goodwin also of Santee, was charged with two counts of attempted murder last week in connection with the shooting. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

The charges come following an August 15 altercation that happened around 10:30 p.m. after a vehicle collision near the intersection of Russell and Chestnut streets in Orangeburg.

The victim said the female driver of the other car begged him not to call law enforcement since she had no insurance.

As that discussion occurred, someone yelled out “somebody’s got a gun,” according to the report.

While the woman and her three passengers sped off, someone in that car begin firing toward the victim and his vehicle.

None of those shots struck the victim nor anyone in that vehicle.

However, a nearby pedestrian was transported to the hospital after he was struck in the abdomen during the gunfire.

During Monday’s hearing, bond was set on Johnson at $135,000 cash or surety. Witherspoon’s was set at $20,000