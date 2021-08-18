Three students shot outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Details are few at this time.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students have been shot outside the school Wednesday afternoon.

A message posted on Orangeburg-Wilkinson's website said the three students sustained injured from gunshots fired from a car driving by during afternoon dismissal.

There is no word yet on the condition of the students.

The district said law enforcement is on the scene. All other students have been secured inside the building.

The district said an alternative dismissal location and other information will be shared to parents soon.